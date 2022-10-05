Home Entertainment Malayalam

Oru Thekkan Thallu Case gets digital release date

Directed by debutant Sreejith N, the film had its theatrical release on September 8. It is an adaptation of GR Indugopan's story Amminipilla Vettu Case.

Published: 05th October 2022 02:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2022 02:07 PM   |  A+A-

Poster of the Malayalam film 'Oru Thekkan Thallu Case.'

Poster of the Malayalam film 'Oru Thekkan Thallu Case.' (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By Express News Service

Oru Thekkan Thallu Case, the recently released Malayalam film starring Biju Menon, Padmapriya, Nimisha Sajayan and Roshan Mathew, will stream on Netflix on October 6.

In the film, Biju Menon plays a character named Amminipilla and Padmapriya is paired with him. Roshan Mathew essays a character named Podiyan, and Nimisha Sajayan plays his romantic interest.

While Rajesh Pinnadan has adapted the screenplay, the film has Madhu Neelakandan as the cinematographer and Manoj Kannoth as the editor.

Produced by Mukesh R Mehta and CV Sarathi under the banner of E4 Entertainment, the film's music is scored by Justin Varghese.

