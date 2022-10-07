Home Entertainment Malayalam

Suresh Gopi announces 255th project

Marking the occasion of Dussehra, Suresh Gopi took to his social media handle to announce the new project. The announcement poster revealed the film's tagline 'Truth Shall Always Prevail'.

By Express News Service

Suresh Gopi, who was last seen in Mei Hoom Moosa, will be collaborating with filmmaker Pravin Narayanan for his next.

The announcement poster revealed the film's tagline 'Truth Shall Always Prevail'. The announcement poster featured a superimposed figure of Lady Justice in the backdrop.

Produced by the Cosmos Entertainment banner, the untitled film will go on floors this month. Filmmaker Pravin is known for directing Ankarajyathe Jimmanmar (2018). 

The makers are yet to announce further details about the cast and crew. Meanwhile, Suresh Gopi has a slew of projects, including Ottakkomban, Highway, Chinthamani Kolacase 2, and untitled films with Rahul Ramachandran, Arun Varma and Haneef Adeni.

