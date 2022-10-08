Home Entertainment Malayalam

Mohanlal's Monster trailer release date announced

Directed by Vysakh, it is a much-awaited film that marks Mohanlal's reunion with the filmmaker after the blockbuster success of Pulimurugan.

Published: 08th October 2022 04:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2022 04:26 PM   |  A+A-

Poster of the upcoming Malayalam film 'Monster' starring Mohanlal. (Photo | YouTube)

Poster of the upcoming Malayalam film 'Monster' starring Mohanlal. (Photo | YouTube)

By Express News Service

It has been announced that the trailer of Mohanlal-starrer Monster will be out on Sunday (October 9).

Directed by Vysakh, it is a much-awaited film that marks Mohanlal's reunion with the filmmaker after the blockbuster success of Pulimurugan.

Monster was originally planned as a direct OTT release, but the makers have now opted for a theatre release.

It is reported that they are eyeing a release later this month during the Deepavali weekend. An official announcement regarding the release date is expected to be made along with the trailer.

Monster, scripted by Udhayakrishna, has Mohanlal essaying the role of an investigative officer named Lucky Singh. Telugu actor Lakshmi Manchu and Honey Rose are the female leads.

Satheesh Kurup is the cinematographer and the edits are done by Shameer Muhammed edits. The music is composed by Deepak Dev.

Antony Perumbavoor is backing the film under his banner Aashirvad Cinemas.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mohanlal Monster theatre release OTT
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
CNG, piped cooking gas prices hiked by Rs 3 
Gujarat State Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi. (Photo | Twitter)
Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi pats cops for public flogging
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Gas prices hiked 40 per cent; CNG, PNG to cost more
Charred remains of a bus after it hit a truck and caught fire on Aurangabad Road in Nashik district. (Photo | PTI)
11 dead, 38 injured after bus catches fire in Maharashtra's Nashik

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp