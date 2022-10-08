Mohanlal's Monster trailer release date announced

By Express News Service

It has been announced that the trailer of Mohanlal-starrer Monster will be out on Sunday (October 9).

Directed by Vysakh, it is a much-awaited film that marks Mohanlal's reunion with the filmmaker after the blockbuster success of Pulimurugan.

Monster was originally planned as a direct OTT release, but the makers have now opted for a theatre release.

It is reported that they are eyeing a release later this month during the Deepavali weekend. An official announcement regarding the release date is expected to be made along with the trailer.

Monster, scripted by Udhayakrishna, has Mohanlal essaying the role of an investigative officer named Lucky Singh. Telugu actor Lakshmi Manchu and Honey Rose are the female leads.

Satheesh Kurup is the cinematographer and the edits are done by Shameer Muhammed edits. The music is composed by Deepak Dev.

Antony Perumbavoor is backing the film under his banner Aashirvad Cinemas.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

