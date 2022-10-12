Home Entertainment Malayalam

Acclaimed Malayalam film 'Ariyippu' to release on Netflix

'Ariyippu' is being screened at the BFI London Film Festival, Marrakech International Film Festival and the Hong Kong Asian Film Festival.

By IANS

CHENNAI: After a roaring response on the film festival circuit, Mahesh Narayanan's Malayalam film, 'Ariyippu', is all set to stream on the OTT platform Netflix!

The film made history as the first Indian film in 17 years to compete at the Locarno Film Festival in the international competition section.

'Ariyippu' has also been nominated for the Asia Pacific Screen Awards 2022 and will premiere at the Busan International Film Festival on October 12.

'Ariyippu' centres around the lives of a struggling Malayali couple who dreams of migrating out of the country for a better life. The film also explores emotional, social, and marital imbalances in their relationship.

'Ariyippu' is being screened at the BFI London Film Festival, Marrakech International Film Festival and the Hong Kong Asian Film Festival.

Sharing his excitement about the film releasing on Netflix, director and producer Mahesh Narayanan says, "With the ongoing recognition and love for our film, we are extremely honoured that Netflix is bringing the film as a direct to digital globally which will always help cinephiles across the world to experience the film very soon."

Monika Shergill, Vice President, Content, at Netflix India commented, "At Netflix, we are constantly working towards bringing the most entertaining and compelling stories. We are excited to bring 'Ariyippu' ( Declaration), a powerful film on the complex theme of a man-woman relationship told by acclaimed director and producer Mahesh Narayanan through the stellar performances of Divya Prabha and Kunchacko Boban. Just like 'Minnal Murali' won immense love across the world, we want our members to be won over by the dramatic universe of 'Ariyippu' on Netflix."

