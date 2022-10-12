Nivin Pauly-Ram's film titled 'Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai'

Home Entertainment Malayalam

The film’s technical crew includes music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja, cinematographer NK Ekhambaram, editor Mathi VS, action choreographer Stunt Silva.

Malayalam actor Nivin Pauly. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai is the title of actor Nivin Pauly’s upcoming Tamil film directed by Ram. The makers released a title announcement video on Tuesday, marking the birthdays of both the actor and the filmmaker.

The video features 3D animated figures of Nivin, Soori and Anjali. It looks like the two men are supposedly having a face-off in a jungle and they are followed by a wild animal. In another glimpse, a masked man and a woman (Anjali) are rowing on a boat towards the lighthouse. In the end, Nivin’s voiceover translates to, “When in love, not just the heart, but the body, soul and everything will fly.”

Produced by Suresh Kamatchi’s V House Productions, the film was launched last year in Dhanushkodi. Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai marks Nivin’s third Tamil film after the bilingual Neram and his first straight Tamil film Richie, which got released in 2017.

The film’s technical crew includes music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja, cinematographer NK Ekhambaram, editor Mathi VS, action choreographer Stunt Silva and production designer Umesh J Kumar.

