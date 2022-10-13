Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam, Ariyippu to compete at IFFK

By Express News Service

The 27th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) is set to be held this year from December 9-16. The much-hyped Mammootty-Lijo Jose Pellissery film Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam and the Kunchacko Boban-Mahesh Narayanan film Ariyippu have been selected in the Competition Section of the festival.

Twelve films have been selected in the Malayalam Cinema Today category. It includes Sanal Kumar Sasidharan’s Vazhakku, Kamal KM’s Pada, the Jeo Baby-headed anthology Freedom Fight and Indu VS’ 19 (1)(a).

Aayirathonn Nunakal, Baaki Vannavar, Normal, Great Depression, Vettapattikalum Ottakkarum, Aanu, Bharthavum Bharyayum Maricha Randu Makkalum, and Dhabari Kyuruvi are the other films.

The films were selected by a committee, which has R Sarath as the chairman. It also comprises filmmakers Jeeva KJ, Ranjith Sankar, and Anuraj Manohar.

