Home Entertainment Malayalam

Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam, Ariyippu to compete at IFFK

Aayirathonn Nunakal, Baaki Vannavar, Normal, Great Depression, Vettapattikalum Ottakkarum, Aanu, Bharthavum Bharyayum Maricha Randu Makkalum, and Dhabari Kyuruvi are the other films.

Published: 13th October 2022 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2022 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

The 27th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) is set to be held this year from December 9-16. The much-hyped Mammootty-Lijo Jose Pellissery film Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam and the Kunchacko Boban-Mahesh Narayanan film Ariyippu have been selected in the Competition Section of the festival.

Twelve films have been selected in the Malayalam Cinema Today category. It includes Sanal Kumar Sasidharan’s Vazhakku, Kamal KM’s Pada, the Jeo Baby-headed anthology Freedom Fight and Indu VS’ 19 (1)(a).

Aayirathonn Nunakal, Baaki Vannavar, Normal, Great Depression, Vettapattikalum Ottakkarum, Aanu, Bharthavum Bharyayum Maricha Randu Makkalum, and Dhabari Kyuruvi are the other films.
The films were selected by a committee, which has R Sarath as the chairman. It also comprises filmmakers Jeeva KJ, Ranjith Sankar, and Anuraj Manohar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam Ariyippu IFFK
India Matters
Police recover body parts of the victims in connection with the Kerala 'twin human sacrifice' case. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala human sacrifice: Victims' bodies were cut into 56 pieces; cannibalism angle to be probed
Chief Justice of India UU Lalit with Justice DY Chandrachud (Photo | Express)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp