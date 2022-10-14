Kantara cinematographer Arvind Kashyap to debut in Malayalam

By Express News Service

Prithviraj Sukumaran's Vilayath Buddha is set to go on floors on October 19 in Marayoor. The film marks the directorial debut of Jayan Nambiar, a former associate of Prithviraj and the late filmmaker Sachy. It is the big-screen adaptation of GR Indugopan's novel of the same name.

The makers have got Arvind Kashyap to crank the camera for this film. He is best known for his work in 777 Charlie and the recently-released sensational Kannada film Kantara. It must be noted that Prithviraj's banner Prithviraj Productions released 777 Charlie in Malayalam. Kantara's Malayalam version is also set to be released by the same banner.

Vilayath Buddha marks Arvind's Malayalam debut. Jakes Bejoy will be composing the music and Sreejith Sarang will be handling the edits. Sandip Senan is producing the film under the banner of Urvasi Theatres.

Vilayath Buddha is adapted for the screen by GR Indugopan and Rajesh Pinnadan. It revolves around two characters, an old named Bhaskaran Master, and his protege, a smuggler named Double Mohanan. The central conflict revolves around the two men trying to claim ownership of a sandalwood tree planted by the former. Thottappan-fame Priyamvada Krishnan, Anu Mohan, Shammy Thilakan, and Kottayam Ramesh are also part of the cast.

This story originally appeared on cinemaexpress.com

