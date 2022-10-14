Home Entertainment Malayalam

Kantara cinematographer Arvind Kashyap to debut in Malayalam

Arvind Kashyap is best known for his work in 777 Charlie and the recently-released sensational Kannada film Kantara.

Published: 14th October 2022 11:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2022 11:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Prithviraj Sukumaran's Vilayath Buddha is set to go on floors on October 19 in Marayoor. The film marks the directorial debut of Jayan Nambiar, a former associate of Prithviraj and the late filmmaker Sachy. It is the big-screen adaptation of GR Indugopan's novel of the same name.

The makers have got Arvind Kashyap to crank the camera for this film. He is best known for his work in 777 Charlie and the recently-released sensational Kannada film Kantara. It must be noted that Prithviraj's banner Prithviraj Productions released 777 Charlie in Malayalam. Kantara's Malayalam version is also set to be released by the same banner.

Vilayath Buddha marks Arvind's Malayalam debut. Jakes Bejoy will be composing the music and Sreejith Sarang will be handling the edits. Sandip Senan is producing the film under the banner of Urvasi Theatres.

Vilayath Buddha is adapted for the screen by GR Indugopan and Rajesh Pinnadan. It revolves around two characters, an old named Bhaskaran Master, and his protege, a smuggler named Double Mohanan. The central conflict revolves around the two men trying to claim ownership of a sandalwood tree planted by the former. Thottappan-fame Priyamvada Krishnan, Anu Mohan, Shammy Thilakan, and Kottayam Ramesh are also part of the cast.

This story originally appeared on cinemaexpress.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Prithviraj Sukumaran Vilayath Buddha Arvind Kashyap
India Matters
Police recover body parts of the victims in connection with the Kerala 'twin human sacrifice' case. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala human sacrifice: Victims' bodies were cut into 56 pieces; cannibalism angle to be probed
Chief Justice of India UU Lalit with Justice DY Chandrachud (Photo | Express)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp