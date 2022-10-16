Home Entertainment Malayalam

Actor Prithviraj's wife plans surprise birthday getaway for him

Prithviraj Sukumaran's fans can't wait to see him back on the big screen in 'Gold' and 'Mayflower', both of which are coming out this year.

Published: 16th October 2022 02:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2022 02:48 PM   |  A+A-

Prithviraj-Supriya

Prithviraj Sukumaran and his wife celebrating his birthday.

By IANS

CHENNAI: Prithviraj Sukumaran, who is renowned for raising the bar in cinema with each performance he gives, is currently celebrating his birthday in Dubai with his family.

His wife Supriya Menon, who has consistently planned incredible birthday surprises for Prithviraj over the years, seems to have surprised him with a Dubai trip this time.

Despite having a very busy schedule, Prithviraj Sukumaran never fails to prioritise spending time with his family over everything else.

Speaking of surprises, Prithviraj said: "For me, celebrations and planning are not my top priorities. The person in charge of planning these surprise birthday parties is always my wife. Even the birthday gifts and the trip were a surprise, and I just received the tickets a day prior. All I know is that she convinced me to agree to take three days off."

On the professional front, Prithviraj Sukumaran is gearing up for his 'L2:Empuraan' which is going to be released on the big screens in 2023.

His fans can't wait to see him back on the big screen in 'Gold' and 'Mayflower', both of which are coming out this year.

There are going to be a few more announcements of his upcoming projects today and his fans cannot wait for him to return to the screens of Hindi film industry.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Prithviraj Sukumaran Supriya Menon
India Matters
Delhi University Professor G N Saibaba. (File | PTI)
Maoist-links case: GN Saibaba to stay in jail as SC suspends Bombay HC acquittal order 
Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre
India ranks 107 on Global Hunger Index 2022, records highest child wasting rate 
Modi Addressing the inaugural session of All India Conference of Law Ministers and Secretaries. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
Delay in getting justice major challenge faced by people of our country: PM Modi 
Charminar (Photo | Vinay Madapu/EPS)
Hyderabad bags 'World Green City Award 2022' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp