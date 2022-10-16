Prithviraj's next with Vysakh titled Khalifa

By Express News Service

It is actor Prithviraj Sukumaran's birthday today. On this occasion, it has been announced that the actor will be teaming up with director Vysakh for a new film titled Khalifa.

From the tagline, 'vengeance will be written in gold', it looks like the film will be a revenge thriller.

Khalifa marks Prithviraj's reunion with Vysakh after Pokkiri Raja, which was also the director's debut film.

Jinu V Abraham, who recently scripted Prithviraj's Kaduva, is penning this upcoming film as well. He is also producing it jointly with Dolwin Kuriakose, Suraj Kumar and Saregama.

Sathyan Sooryan, known for his works in Tamil films like Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru, Kaithi and Master, has been signed as the cinematographer for Khalifa.

Shameer Muhammed is the editor, and Jakes Bejoy will be composing the music.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

