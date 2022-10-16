Home Entertainment Malayalam

Prithviraj's next with Vysakh titled Khalifa

From the tagline, 'vengeance will be written in gold', it looks like the film will be a revenge thriller.

Published: 16th October 2022 08:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2022 08:16 PM   |  A+A-

Poster of Prithviraj's upcoming revenge thriller, 'Khalifa'. (Photo | Instagram/therealprithvi)

Poster of Prithviraj's upcoming revenge thriller, 'Khalifa'. (Photo | Instagram/therealprithvi)

By Express News Service

It is actor Prithviraj Sukumaran's birthday today. On this occasion, it has been announced that the actor will be teaming up with director Vysakh for a new film titled Khalifa.

From the tagline, 'vengeance will be written in gold', it looks like the film will be a revenge thriller.

Khalifa marks Prithviraj's reunion with Vysakh after Pokkiri Raja, which was also the director's debut film.

Jinu V Abraham, who recently scripted Prithviraj's Kaduva, is penning this upcoming film as well. He is also producing it jointly with Dolwin Kuriakose, Suraj Kumar and Saregama.

Sathyan Sooryan, known for his works in Tamil films like Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru, Kaithi and Master, has been signed as the cinematographer for Khalifa.

Shameer Muhammed is the editor, and Jakes Bejoy will be composing the music.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Prithviraj Malayalam cinema Khalifa thriller
India Matters
A man attempts to open an umbrella during a stormy weather as sea water enters Chellanam area following heavy rainfall in Kochi. (File Photo | PTI)
EXPLAINER | Taking a closer look into the cause and effects of climate change 
Image used for representational purposes
Karnataka and the nutrition bomb
Express Illustrations | Sourav Roy)
OMG! Lord Hanuman gets railway eviction notice
Representational Image. (Photo | Pexels) (File Photo)
Many tax benefits of investing in NPS

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp