Mammootty, Jyotika to lead in Jeo Baby's 'Kaathal'

Kaathal marks Jyotika’s comeback to Malayalam cinema.

Published: 19th October 2022 10:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2022 10:50 AM   |  A+A-

First look poster of the upcoming Mammootty-Jyotika starrer 'Kaathal.' (Photo | Twitter/Mammootty)

By Express News Service

For a while now, there have been speculations about Mammootty and Jyotika starring in The Great Indian Kitchen (TGIK) director Jeo Baby’s next.

The project was officially announced on the occasion of Jyotika’s birthday yesterday. Titled Kaathal, the film is produced by Mammootty Kampany, with Dulquer Salmaan’s Wayfarer Films distributing it.

Kaathal marks Jyotika’s comeback to Malayalam cinema. The actor made her debut in 2009 with the TK Rajeev Kumar directorial Seetha Kalyanam.

Kaathal is scripted by Adarsh Sukumaran and Paulson Skaria.The film also stars Lalu Alex, Muthumani, Chinnu Chandni, Sudhi Kozhikode, Anagha Akku, Josi Sijo and Adarsh Sukumaran. 

On the technical front, Jeo Baby has retained his TGIK cinematographer Salu K Thomas, editor Francies Louis and music director Mathews Pulickal. The film’s shoot is set to begin on October 20 in Kochi.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

