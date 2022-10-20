Home Entertainment Malayalam

Sunny Wayne-starrer 'Appan' to premiere on SonyLIV 

Appan revolves around a despicable patriarch and the unnerving impact of his presence on those around him, including family members.

Published: 20th October 2022 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2022 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

A still from the film 'Appan' featuring Sunny Wayne.

A still from the film 'Appan' featuring Sunny Wayne. (File photo)

By Express News Service

Actor Sunny Wayne’s upcoming feature Appan will premiere on SonyLIV on October 28. Directed by Maju, the film co-starring Ananya, Grace Antony, and Pauly Valsan is being billed as a darkly comic drama that delves into parent-children conflict. 

Appan revolves around a despicable patriarch and the unnerving impact of his presence on those around him, including family members.

In a conversation about the film with us earlier, Maju had told us, “The story germinated from my reflections on migration and the wildness that engenders in some individuals.”

Appan, which has already received raves from a few notable film and media personalities, is produced by Josekutty Madathil and Ranjith Manambarakkat under the banner of Tiny Hands Productions jointly with Sunny Wayne Productions.

Maju wrote the screenplay with R Jayakumar based on a story by the former. Radhika Radhakrishnan, Anil K Shivaram, Ashraf, and Master Drupad Krishna are also part of the cast in significant roles.

Appan has Kiran Das as the editor and Pappu as the cinematographer. Dawn Vincent scored the music. Kripesh Ayyappankutty is the art director, and Lenin Valappad worked on the (sync) sound design.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sunny Wayne Appan SonyLIV
India Matters
New Delhi: Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur with MoS Sports Nisith Pramanik during the 56th SAI Governing Body meeting, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI )
Home ministry to decide Indian cricket team tour to Pakistan, players' security is important: Thakur
A recent photo of CPM veteran V S Achuthanandan reading a newspaper at his house. The photo was shared by his son V A Arun Kumar on Facebook
With just one year to go, VS Achuthanandan eyes century
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the launch ceremony of Mission LiFE, in Kevadia, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi, UN chief launch 'Mission LiFE' in Gujarat
National commission for women
Ghaziabad gang-rape: NCW constitutes fact-finding team to probe case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp