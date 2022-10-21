Filming begins for 'Sthanarthi Sreekuttan'

By Express News Service

We had earlier reported about Aju Varghese, Johny Antony, and Saiju Kurup teaming up for a new film titled Sthanarthi Sreekuttan.

The film went on floors on Thursday with a pooja ceremony. The makers have released a first look featuring a bunch of school kids.

Debutant Vinesh Viswanath is directing the film. He has co-scripted it along with other newcomers Murali Krishnan, Anand Manmadhan, and Kailash S Bhavan.

Sthanarthi Sreekuttan is produced by Nishant Pillai and Muhammed Rafi MA under the banner of Budget Lab Productions.

Anoop V Shylaja is the cinematographer, and the music is composed by PS Jayahari (Athiran). Kailash, one of the film’s scenarists, will also be handling the edits.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

