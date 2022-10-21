Home Entertainment Malayalam

Filming begins for 'Sthanarthi Sreekuttan'

The film went on floors on Thursday with a pooja ceremony. The makers have released a first look featuring a bunch of school kids.

Published: 21st October 2022 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2022 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

Poster of the upcoming film 'Sthanarthi Sreekuttan'

Poster of the upcoming film 'Sthanarthi Sreekuttan'

By Express News Service

We had earlier reported about Aju Varghese, Johny Antony, and Saiju Kurup teaming up for a new film titled Sthanarthi Sreekuttan. 

The film went on floors on Thursday with a pooja ceremony. The makers have released a first look featuring a bunch of school kids.

Debutant Vinesh Viswanath is directing the film. He has co-scripted it along with other newcomers Murali Krishnan, Anand Manmadhan, and Kailash S Bhavan.

Sthanarthi Sreekuttan is produced by Nishant Pillai and Muhammed Rafi MA under the banner of Budget Lab Productions.

Anoop V Shylaja is the cinematographer, and the music is composed by PS Jayahari (Athiran). Kailash, one of the film’s scenarists, will also be handling the edits.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sthanarthi Sreekuttan Aju Varghese Malayalam cinema First look poster
India Matters
Activists of various left organizations shout slogans during a protest against hate speech in New Delhi on Dec 29, 2021. (File Photo | AP)
'Where have we reached in the name of religion?': SC expresses angst over hate speech
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Joblessness peaks in India during festive season
After Deepavali revelry, prepare for traffic challan bomb in TN
A file photo of water being released from KRS dam in Mandya district
Karnataka releases ‘highest’ water to TN in 48 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp