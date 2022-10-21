Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey passes through the censors

By Express News Service

We had earlier reported that Darshana Rajendran and Basil Joseph-starrer Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey will release on October 28. A few days ahead of the release, the makers announced that the film has been certified U by the censor board.

Billed as a feel-good family entertainer, the film revolves around the newlywed couple. The film's director Vipin Das has penned the script with Nashid Mohamed Famy.

Set in Kollam, Darshana plays the titular role, and Basil essays the role of her husband. The film reportedly explores the life of an average Indian girl in her twenties. It also stars Aju Varghese, Azees Nedumangad, Sudheer Paravoor, Manju Pillai, Noby Marcose, and Anand Manmadhan.

Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey is produced by Lakshmi Warrier and Ganesh Menon under the banner of Cheers Entertainments, who earlier backed Janeman, which also starred Basil Joseph.

Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey's technical crew includes cinematographer Bablu Aju, editor John Kutty and music composer Ankit Menon. The film's soundtrack, including the theme song, has been receiving much love.

Meanwhile, Basil, who was last seen in Palthu Janwar, has a slew of projects in the pipeline, including Cup, Kadina Kadoramme Andakadaham and Ajayante Randam Moshanam.

On the other hand, Darshana Rajendran is awaiting the release of Thuramukham, directed by Rajeev Ravi.

