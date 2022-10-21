Mammootty-Jyotika’s Jeo Baby movie starts rolling

By Express News Service

We had recently reported about Mammootty and Jyotika teaming up for The Great Indian Kitchen (TGIK) director Jeo Baby’s next, Kaathal. The film got launched on Thursday with a customary pooja ceremony.

Mammootty’s home production banner Mammootty Kampany is backing the film, and Dulquer Salmaan’s Wayfarer Films will be distributing it.

Kaathal marks Jyotika’s comeback to Malayalam cinema. The actor was last seen in the TK Rajeev Kumar directorial Seetha Kalyanam. She is expected to join the sets of Kaathal later this week.

Kaathal is scripted by Adarsh Sukumaran and Paulson Skaria. The film also stars Lalu Alex, Muthumani, Chinnu Chandni, Sudhi Kozhikode, Anagha Akku, Josi Sijo and Adarsh Sukumaran.

On the technical front, Jeo Baby has retained his TGIK cinematographer Salu K Thomas, editor Francies Louis and music director Mathews Pulickal.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

