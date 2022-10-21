Home Entertainment Malayalam

Mammootty-Jyotika’s Jeo Baby movie starts rolling

Mammootty’s home production banner Mammootty Kampany is backing the film, and Dulquer Salmaan’s Wayfarer Films will be distributing it.

'Kaathal' pooja ceremony

Picture of the film's pooja ceremony that took place on Thursday. (Photo | Twitter/Megastar Mammootty Fans Page)

By Express News Service

We had recently reported about Mammootty and Jyotika teaming up for The Great Indian Kitchen (TGIK) director Jeo Baby’s next, Kaathal. The film got launched on Thursday with a customary pooja ceremony.

Kaathal marks Jyotika’s comeback to Malayalam cinema. The actor was last seen in the TK Rajeev Kumar directorial Seetha Kalyanam. She is expected to join the sets of Kaathal later this week.

Kaathal is scripted by Adarsh Sukumaran and Paulson Skaria. The film also stars Lalu Alex, Muthumani, Chinnu Chandni, Sudhi Kozhikode, Anagha Akku, Josi Sijo and Adarsh Sukumaran.

On the technical front, Jeo Baby has retained his TGIK cinematographer Salu K Thomas, editor Francies Louis and music director Mathews Pulickal.

