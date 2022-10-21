Home Entertainment Malayalam

Prithviraj-starrer 'Vilayath Buddha' goes on floors

The film is the big-screen adaptation of GR Indugopan’s novel of the same name. The central conflict is about the two men trying to claim ownership of a sandalwood tree planted by the former.

Published: 21st October 2022 09:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2022 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

Jayan Nambiar and Sandip Senan

Jayan Nambiar and Sandip Senan.

By Express News Service

Shoot for Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Vilayath Buddha has commenced. It marks the directorial debut of Jayan Nambiar, a former associate of the late filmmaker Sachy. He also assisted Prithviraj in Lucifer.

Vilayath Buddha is the big-screen adaptation of GR Indugopan’s novel of the same name.

Indugopan and Rajesh Pinnadan are scripting the film, which revolves around two characters an old named Bhaskaran Master, and his protege, a smuggler named Double Mohanan.

The central conflict is about the two men trying to claim ownership of a sandalwood tree planted by the former.

While Prithviraj plays the latter’s role, Kottayam Ramesh has been cast in the role of Bhaskaran Master. Anu Mohan, Thottappan-fame Priyamvada Krishnan, and Shammy Thilakan are also part of the cast.

Arvind Kashyap, known for his work in 777 Charlie and the recent hit Kantara, has been roped in as the cinematographer. Jakes Bejoy is the music director, and Sreejith Sarang will be handling the edits. Sandip Senan is producing the film under the banner of Urvasi Theatres.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vilayath Buddha Prithviraj Sukumaran Jayan Nambiar Lucifer 777 Charlie Kantara Directorial Debut
India Matters
Activists of various left organizations shout slogans during a protest against hate speech in New Delhi on Dec 29, 2021. (File Photo | AP)
'Where have we reached in the name of religion?': SC expresses angst over hate speech
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Joblessness peaks in India during festive season
After Deepavali revelry, prepare for traffic challan bomb in TN
A file photo of water being released from KRS dam in Mandya district
Karnataka releases ‘highest’ water to TN in 48 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp