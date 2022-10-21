Prithviraj-starrer 'Vilayath Buddha' goes on floors

By Express News Service

Shoot for Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Vilayath Buddha has commenced. It marks the directorial debut of Jayan Nambiar, a former associate of the late filmmaker Sachy. He also assisted Prithviraj in Lucifer.

Vilayath Buddha is the big-screen adaptation of GR Indugopan’s novel of the same name.

Indugopan and Rajesh Pinnadan are scripting the film, which revolves around two characters an old named Bhaskaran Master, and his protege, a smuggler named Double Mohanan.

The central conflict is about the two men trying to claim ownership of a sandalwood tree planted by the former.

While Prithviraj plays the latter’s role, Kottayam Ramesh has been cast in the role of Bhaskaran Master. Anu Mohan, Thottappan-fame Priyamvada Krishnan, and Shammy Thilakan are also part of the cast.

Arvind Kashyap, known for his work in 777 Charlie and the recent hit Kantara, has been roped in as the cinematographer. Jakes Bejoy is the music director, and Sreejith Sarang will be handling the edits. Sandip Senan is producing the film under the banner of Urvasi Theatres.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

