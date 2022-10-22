WATCH | Sharafudheen's 'Aanandham Paramaanandham' teaser out

By Express News Service

We had earlier reported about director Shafi helming a new film titled Aanandham Paramaanandham. It has Sharafudheen and Indrans as the leads. The makers have released the film's teaser.

Anandam Paramanandam, scripted by M Sindhuraj, promises to be a comedy entertainer.

From the teaser, we learn that Sharafudheen plays a Gulf returnee in the film. The characters essayed by him and Indrans seem to be drunkards.

Produced by Saptha Tharang Creations, the film also stars Aju Varghese, Baiju Santhosh, Sadiq, Sinoy Varghese, Harikrishnan, OP Unnikrishnan, Nisha Sarang, and Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam-fame Anagha Narayanan.

The technical crew comprises cinematographer Manoj Pillai, composer Shaan Rahman, and editor Sajan. Manu Manjith penned the lyrics.

Sharafudheen, last seen in a pivotal role in the Mammootty-starrer Rorschach, has multiple other projects coming up.

The actor is currently shooting for costume designer Stephy Zaviour's directorial debut, which also stars Rajisha Vijayan. His next release will be 1744WA, slated to hit screens on November 4.

Sharafudheen is also part of Ntikkakkakkoru Premandaarnnu, Djinn, Gold, and Adrishyam.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

