Home Entertainment Malayalam

WATCH | Sharafudheen's 'Aanandham Paramaanandham' teaser out

From the teaser, we learn that Sharafudheen plays a Gulf returnee in the film. The characters essayed by him and Indrans seem to be drunkards. Anandam Paramanandam promises to be a comedy entertainer.

Published: 22nd October 2022 04:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2022 05:22 PM   |  A+A-

'Aanandham Paramaanandham' poster starring Sharafudheen and Indrans.

Poster of the upcoming comedy entertainer 'Aanandham Paramaanandham' starring Sharafudheen and Indrans as the leads. (Photo | YouTube)

By Express News Service

We had earlier reported about director Shafi helming a new film titled Aanandham Paramaanandham. It has Sharafudheen and Indrans as the leads. The makers have released the film's teaser.

Anandam Paramanandam, scripted by M Sindhuraj, promises to be a comedy entertainer.

From the teaser, we learn that Sharafudheen plays a Gulf returnee in the film. The characters essayed by him and Indrans seem to be drunkards.

Produced by Saptha Tharang Creations, the film also stars Aju Varghese, Baiju Santhosh, Sadiq, Sinoy Varghese, Harikrishnan, OP Unnikrishnan, Nisha Sarang, and Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam-fame Anagha Narayanan.

The technical crew comprises cinematographer Manoj Pillai, composer Shaan Rahman, and editor Sajan. Manu Manjith penned the lyrics.

Sharafudheen, last seen in a pivotal role in the Mammootty-starrer Rorschach, has multiple other projects coming up.

The actor is currently shooting for costume designer Stephy Zaviour's directorial debut, which also stars Rajisha Vijayan. His next release will be 1744WA, slated to hit screens on November 4.

Sharafudheen is also part of Ntikkakkakkoru Premandaarnnu, Djinn, Gold, and Adrishyam.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aanandham Paramaanandham Sharafudheen Indrans Comedy entertainer Malayalam cinema teaser trailer
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Side effects of pandemic will not go away in 100 days: Modi at Rozgar Mela
India skipper Rohit Sharma. (File photo | PTI)
Let's focus on this World Cup, Asia Cup is later: Rohit Sharma
Express illustrations
26-year-old techie, on work from home, raped by 10 men in Jharkhand's Chaibasa
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
EC pulls up Gujarat chief secy, DGP for failing to file compliance report on transfer of officials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp