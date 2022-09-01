Home Entertainment Malayalam

Release plans announced for Manju Warrier’s Indo-Arab project 'Ayisha'

Manju plays the titular role in the film, which is billed as a family drama. Ashif Kakkodi, who wrote Halal Love Story and the upcoming Momo In Dubai, has penned the script. 

In earlier reports, Manju Warrier was headlining 'Ayisha', an Indo-Arab project helmed by debutant Amir Pallikkal and produced by 'Sudani From Nigeria' and 'Halal Love Story' director Zakariya. Its makers have announced that the film will be hitting screens in October.

Manju plays the titular role in the film, which is billed as a family drama. Ashif Kakkodi, who wrote 'Halal Love Story' and the upcoming 'Momo In Dubai', has penned the script. 

The film has been shot entirely in the Middle East. Along with Malayalam and Arabic, the makers also plan to release it in English and other Indian languages like Tamil, Hindi, and Telugu.

Vishnu Sharma is the director of photography, with Appu N Bhattathiri handling the editing. M Jayachandran is working on the music with Prabhudheva as the dance choreographer. Ayisha is co-produced by Shamsudheen MT, Harris Desom, PB Anish, and Zakariya Vavad.

