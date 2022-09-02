Home Entertainment Malayalam

Actor Tamannaah debuts in Malayalam cinema with Dileep-starrer; filming begins

Director Arun Gopi is teaming up with Dileep again after the hit Ramaleela. The project marks the Malayalam debut of Tamannaah Bhatia.

Published: 02nd September 2022 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2022 01:59 PM

Actors Dileep and Tamannah.

By Express News Service

Bankrolled by Vinayaka Ajith under the banner of Ajith Vinayaka Films, the as-yet-untitled film went on floors on Thursday.

Scripted by Udayakrishna, the project is being touted as a big-budget pan-Indian film.  

Leading actors from South Indian languages and Bollywood are also expected to feature in the film. Gujarat, Mumbai, and Jharkhand are the principal locations.

The narrative is set in North India as per a source close to production.

Sam CS handles music while Shajikumar cranks the camera, and Vivek Harshan works on the edits.

