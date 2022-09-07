Home Entertainment Malayalam

First look of Amala Paul’s 'The Teacher' out

By Express News Service

Amala Paul is set to make a strong comeback to Malayalam with back-to-back projects. As reported earlier, she is playing one of the female leads in Mammootty’s upcoming film Christopher. She is also part of a new film titled The Teacher.

Its official announcement was made on the occasion of Teacher’s Day.

Vivek of Athiran-fame directed the film, which is billed as a suspense thriller. Vivek has also scripted it along with PV Shaji Kumar. The latter, a Kendra Sahitya Akademi winner, has previously co-scripted films like Kanyaka Talkies, Take Off and Puthan Panam.

The Teacher also stars Manju Pillai, Chemban Vinod Jose, Hakkim Shah, Prashanth Murali, Nandu, Anumol, Maala Parvathi and Vinitha Koshy. 

Anu Moothedath, the cinematographer of Athiran, has been retained for this film as well. Dawn Vincent will be composing the music and edits will be handled by Manoj.

