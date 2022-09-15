Home Entertainment Malayalam

Basil Joseph starts shooting for Puzhu-fame Harshad’s next

Kadina Kadoramee Anthakadaham, the upcoming film starring Basil Joseph in the lead role, went on floors on Wednesday.

Published: 15th September 2022 09:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2022 09:57 AM

Basil Joseph. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

Kadina Kadoramee Anthakadaham, the upcoming film starring Basil Joseph in the lead role, went on floors on Wednesday. The film is directed by Muhashin and written by Harshad. The film was launched through a pooja ceremony in Kozhikode.

Kadina Kadoramee Anthakadaham, which marks the directorial debut of Muhashin, is backed by Nizam Salman under the Nizam Salman Productions banner. The title poster features a few buildings and a boat parked on the seashore and a young man, standing on a high raised platform, is seen gazing at the waves. Harshad, known for penning Unda, Puzhu is the scenarist for Kadina Kadoramee Anthakadaham.

The film also stars Indrans, Johnny Antony, Jaffer Idukki, Binu Pappu and Sudheesh, among others. The technical crew includes cinematographer S Munool, music composer Govind Vasantha and editor Sobin Soman.

