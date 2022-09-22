Home Entertainment Malayalam

Kala-fame Sumesh Moor joins Dhanush’s next Captain Miller

Directed by Arun Matheswaran of Rocky and Saani Kayidham-fame, Captain Miller also stars Sundeep Kishan and Priyanka Mohan in prominent roles.

Published: 22nd September 2022 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2022 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

A screengrab from the official anouncement of the movie 'Captain Miller' (Photo | YouTube)

A screengrab from the official anouncement of the movie 'Captain Miller' (Photo | YouTube)

By Express News Service

After it was announced that Nivedhithaa Sathish and John Kokken have joined the cast of Dhanush’s next, Captain Miller, the makers have now welcomed Malayalam actor Sumesh Moor on board the actioner.

Moor is best known for his role in the 2021 Malayalam action drama Kala, which saw him lock horns with Tovino Thomas. Captain Miller marks the first major role in Tamil for Moor.

Directed by Arun Matheswaran of Rocky and Saani Kayidham-fame, Captain Miller also stars Sundeep Kishan and Priyanka Mohan in prominent roles.

Produced by Sathya Jyothi Films, the film has cinematography by Shreyaas Krishna while GV Prakash Kumar and Naagooran will be handling the music and editing departments, respectively.

The film is set to hit the screens in 2023. Meanwhile, Dhanush’s next, Naane Varuvean, is set to release on September 29.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Captain Miller Dhanush Sumesh Moor
India Matters
NIA officials are seen conducting search in a house of a functionary belonging to Popular Front of India party at Ukkadam in Coimbatore on Thursday. (Photo | EPS)
Nearly 106 arrested in NIA's 'largest-ever' raids in 11 states over terror funding charges
(Express Illustrations)
UP: Minor gang-rape victim walks home naked, video goes viral
Constable Manoj Kumar was seen staging a protest with a plate of food from the mess.(Photo | Screengrab)
UP cop who raised issue of poor-quality food, gets transfer punishment
Jharkhand legislator Dipika Pandey Singh. (Photo | Twitter)
Jharkhand: Congress MLA Dipika Pandey takes mud-bath in NH 133 demanding repair

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp