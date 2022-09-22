Kala-fame Sumesh Moor joins Dhanush’s next Captain Miller

By Express News Service

After it was announced that Nivedhithaa Sathish and John Kokken have joined the cast of Dhanush’s next, Captain Miller, the makers have now welcomed Malayalam actor Sumesh Moor on board the actioner.

Moor is best known for his role in the 2021 Malayalam action drama Kala, which saw him lock horns with Tovino Thomas. Captain Miller marks the first major role in Tamil for Moor.

Directed by Arun Matheswaran of Rocky and Saani Kayidham-fame, Captain Miller also stars Sundeep Kishan and Priyanka Mohan in prominent roles.

Produced by Sathya Jyothi Films, the film has cinematography by Shreyaas Krishna while GV Prakash Kumar and Naagooran will be handling the music and editing departments, respectively.

The film is set to hit the screens in 2023. Meanwhile, Dhanush’s next, Naane Varuvean, is set to release on September 29.

