First look of Kunchacko Boban’s Padmini out

The first look poster of Kunchacko Boban’s upcoming film Padmini dropped on Friday. It features him along with Vincy Aloshious, who plays one of the female leads. Notably, it is the duo’s second film together after Bheemante Vazhi.

Padmini is directed by Senna Hegde and scripted by Kunjiramayanam-fame Deepu Pradeep. Aparna Balamurali and Madonna Sebastian also star in the film. Sreeraj Raveendran, who shot Senna’s last two films, Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam and 1744 White Alto, is the cinematographer and Jakes Bejoy composes the music. The film, produced by Prasobh Krishna and Suvin K Varkey under the banner of Little Big Films, will hit screens in May.

Kunchacko Boban, last seen in Pakalum Paathiraavum, is currently shooting for Jay R Krishnan’s Grrr. He has a slew of other projects in the pipeline, including Enthada Saji, Chaaver, and 2018, among others. Vincy Aloshious’s last release was Rekha.

