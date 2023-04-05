Home Entertainment Malayalam

WATCH | 'B 32 Muthal 44 Vare' trailer promises a riveting tale of six women

As per the makers, it is a riveting tale of six women from different worlds who are on the same journey.

Published: 05th April 2023

Trailer poster of the upcoming Malayalam film, 'B 32 Muthal 44 Vare' by debutant director Shruthi Sharanyam.

Trailer poster of the upcoming Malayalam film, 'B 32 Muthal 44 Vare' by debutant director Shruthi Sharanyam. (Photo | YouTube)

By Express News Service

Debutant director Shruthi Sharanyam's B 32 Muthal 44 Vare is all set to hit screens tomorrow. Meanwhile, its makers have shared the trailer.

B 32 Muthal 44 Vare is one of the films selected for funding by the Kerala State Film Development Corporation (KSFDC) as part of a project launched in 2019-20 to promote women filmmakers. 

The film speaks of body politics as it follows the lives of a few women belonging to different age groups and sexual orientations. It details how a woman’s breasts determine the course of her life. 

Remya Nambessan, Anarkali Marikar, Zarin Shihab, Ashwathy B, Raina Radhakrishnan, and Krisha Kurup play the six female protagonists. Harish Uthaman, Ramya Suvi, Sajitha Madathil, Sajin Cherukayil, Gibin Gopinath, and Neena Cheriyan also star in it.

