'Thuramukham' to stream on SonyLiv from this date

Thuramukham is a period film based on KM Chidambaram's play of the same name. Nivin Pauly and Arjun Ashokan play the lead characters in the film. 

A still from the trailer of 'Thuramukham' starring Nivin Pauly and Arjun Ashokan as the lead roles.

By Chandhini R
Express News Service

The Rajeev Ravi directorial Thuramukham, which hit the screens in March, will stream on SonyLiv on April 28.

Thuramukham is a period film based on KM Chidambaram's play of the same name. Scripted by the playwright's son Gopan Chidambaram, the film chronicles a tumultuous era in Kerala history. The film, which spans multiple timelines, showcases the struggles of the workers in the Kochi harbour and their protests against corrupt bosses.

It also attempts to document the infamous ‘Chappa’ system practised at the Mattancherry harbour, wherein labourers were forced to fight one another for copper tokens entitling them to work. Nivin Pauly and Arjun Ashokan play the lead characters in the film. 

Thuramukham also stars Indrajith Sukumaran, Nimisha Sajayan, Joju George, Darshana Rajendran, Sudev Nair and Poornima Indrajith.

