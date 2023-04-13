Tovino's 'Anveshippin Kandethum' first schedule done

Home Entertainment Malayalam

The first schedule of Tovino Thomas’s Anveshippin Kandethum wrapped up after 35 days of shooting.

Tovino Thomas.

Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas. (File photo)

By Express News Service

The first schedule of Tovino Thomas’s Anveshippin Kandethum wrapped up after 35 days of shooting. The makers released a video on Tuesday announcing the schedule wrap. Directed by debutant Darwin Kuriakose, the film is an investigative thriller in which Tovino plays a Sub-inspector named Anand Narayanan. 

The actor has earlier done cop roles in films like Kalki and Ezra. Anveshippin Kandethum is scripted by Jinu V Abraham, who last penned the Prithviraj-starrer Kaduva. Darwin and his twin brother Dolwin Kuriakose are jointly backing the upcoming film under their Theatre of Dreams banner.

Anveshippin Kandethum stars an ensemble cast including Siddique, Indrans, Shammy Thilakan, Baburaj, Thankam-fame Vineeth Thattil, Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam-fame Ramya Suvi, Harisree Ashokan and Rahul Rajagopal among others. 

Its technical crew comprises cinematographer Gautham Sankar, editor Saiju Sreedharan, and popular Tamil composer Santhosh Narayanan.

