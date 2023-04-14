Biju Menon, Asif Ali to lead Jis Joy’s next  

By Express News Service

Biju Menon and Asif Ali will headline director Jis Joy’s next, which is set to begin on April 17 in Thalassery.

Billed as a thriller, the film is scripted by debutants Anand and Sharath. Arun Narayan Productions is backing the film along with London Studios.

Biju Menon and Asif Ali have earlier acted together in films like Ordinary, Vellimoonga, Pakida, Kavi Uddheshichathu and Anuraga Karikkin Vellam. Nadhirshah’s Mera Naam Shaji was their last outing together. Their upcoming film stars Anusree and Reenu Mathews as the female leads.

Dileesh Pothan, Shanker Ramakrishnan and Kottayam Nazeer are also part of the cast. On the technical front, the film has Sharan Velayudhan as the cinematographer and Sooraj ES as the editor. Asif Ali is currently shooting for debutant Arfaz Ayub’s film in Tunisia. Also starring Amala Paul and Sharafudheen, it is presented by Jeethu Joseph. Meanwhile, Biju Menon, last seen in Thankam, has a film each with Kunchacko Boban and Suresh Gopi coming up.



