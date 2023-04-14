Home Entertainment Malayalam

Biju Menon, Asif Ali to lead Jis Joy’s next  

Biju Menon and Asif Ali will headline director Jis Joy’s next, which is set to begin on April 17 in Thalassery. 

Published: 14th April 2023 11:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2023 11:19 AM   |  A+A-

Mollywood actor Biju Menon

Mollywood actor Biju Menon.

By Express News Service

Biju Menon and Asif Ali will headline director Jis Joy’s next, which is set to begin on April 17 in Thalassery. 

Billed as a thriller, the film is scripted by debutants Anand and Sharath. Arun Narayan Productions is backing the film along with London Studios.

Biju Menon and Asif Ali have earlier acted together in films like Ordinary, Vellimoonga, Pakida, Kavi Uddheshichathu and Anuraga Karikkin Vellam. Nadhirshah’s Mera Naam Shaji was their last outing together. Their upcoming film stars Anusree and Reenu Mathews as the female leads. 

Dileesh Pothan, Shanker Ramakrishnan and Kottayam Nazeer are also part of the cast. On the technical front, the film has Sharan Velayudhan as the cinematographer and Sooraj ES as the editor. Asif Ali is currently shooting for debutant Arfaz Ayub’s film in Tunisia. Also starring Amala Paul and Sharafudheen, it is presented by Jeethu Joseph.  Meanwhile, Biju Menon, last seen in Thankam, has a film each with Kunchacko Boban and Suresh Gopi coming up. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Biju Menon Asif Ali Jis Joy
India Matters
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'What a disgrace': Tharoor on removal of Maulana Azad references from NCERT textbook
A view of Jamia Masjid in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Admin disallows Jumat-ul-Vida prayers at Jamia Masjid Srinagar
A rally against AFSPA in Mon district of Nagaland. (File Photo | EPS)
Centre refuses to prosecute 30 Army men over Nagaland civilian killings
A file photo of Former Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Former Karnataka deputy CM Savadi, denied ticket by BJP, meets Congress leaders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp