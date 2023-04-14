Kalyani Priyadarshan’s next is with Porinju Mariam Jose team

By Express News Service

The core team of Porinju Mariam Jose, comprising director Joshiy and lead actors Joju George, Nyla Usha, and Chemban Vinod Jose, are reuniting for a new film.

Kalyani Priyadarshan also plays a prominent role in the film, which is set to be launched in Kochi today.

The upcoming film has a script by Rajesh Varma, who earlier penned films like Paisa Paisa, Life of Josutty and Upacharapoorvam Gunda Jayan.

Cinematographer Renadive, editor Shyam Sasidharan and music director Jakes Bejoy are part of the technical team.

Einstin Zac Paul is producing the film, which will be distributed by Joju’s Appu Pathu Pappu Production House.

