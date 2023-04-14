Rima Kallingal to star in Ratheena’s web series

By Express News Service

Ratheena PT, who made her directorial debut last year with the Mammootty-Parvathy starrer Puzhu, is set to helm a web series next.

The show, which will stream on Disney+Hotstar, has Rima Kallingal as the lead. Billed as a dance-based show, it is scripted by Reshmi Radhakarishnan. It will be Rima Kallingal’s second web series after debuting with Zindagi inShort, an Hindi anthology streaming on Netflix.

Rima is currently awaiting the release of Neelavelicham, which is the official remake of the 1964 film Bhargavi Nilayam, directed by Aashiq Abu.

