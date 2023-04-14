Vinay Forrt, Saiju Kurup & Indrans to lead Sunil Ibrahim’s 'Third Murder'

By Express News Service

Vinay Forrt, Saiju Kurup and Indrans will be seen playing the lead roles in director Sunil Ibrahim's next. Titled 'The Third Murder', it is produced by Sudarsanan Kanjiramkulam. Billed as a thriller, the film has its story by MS Faizal Khan. The cast also includes Ananyaa and Leona Lishoy in key roles. Cinematographer Swaroop Philip, editor V Saajan and composer Mejjo Josseph comprise the core technical team. Director Sunil Ibrahim is noted for helming films like Chapters (2012) and Arikil Oraal (2013). His last release was the Suraj-starrer Roy. The film, which premiered on SonyLIV last December, met with mixed response from critics and the general audience. It is a psychological thriller in which Suraj plays a lucid dreamer.