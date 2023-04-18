Home Entertainment Malayalam

Bhavana and Rahman to star together

Along with Bhavana and Rahman, it also stars Binu Pappu, Drishya and Shebin Benson. Sujith Sarang is the cinematographer, and Kiran Das will handle the edits.

Published: 18th April 2023 01:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2023 01:18 PM   |  A+A-

Bhavana and Rahman

Actors Bhavana and Rahman

By Express News Service

Bhavana and Rahman are headlining a new film directed by debutant Riyas Marath. The film got launched on Monday with a switch-on and pooja ceremony. Produced by APK Cinema and Blitzkrieg Films, the film’s title will be unveiled on the occasion of Eid. 

Along with Bhavana and Rahman, it also stars Binu Pappu, Drishya and Shebin Benson. Sujith Sarang is the cinematographer, and Kiran Das will handle the edits. Debutant Dabzee is the composer.

Bhavana, last seen in Ntikkakkakkoru Premondarnn, also has the Shaji Kailas directorial Hunt coming up. Meanwhile, Rahman is coming back to Malayalam four years after the release of Virus. He is currently awaiting the release of Ponniyin Selvan: 2, which has him in a pivotal role; it hits screens on April 28.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhavana Rahman Riyas Marath
India Matters
Former Delhi University Professor G N Saibaba. (File | PTI)
SC sets aside Bombay HC order acquitting ex-DU professor Saibaba in Maoist links case
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)
We won't be in govt if Ajit Pawar joins BJP with NCP group: Shiv Sena
Karnataka polls: BJP brass upset over Lingayat vote mess
Image used for representational purpose only.
Kerala's drinking water sources face contamination threat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp