Bhavana and Rahman to star together

By Express News Service

Bhavana and Rahman are headlining a new film directed by debutant Riyas Marath. The film got launched on Monday with a switch-on and pooja ceremony. Produced by APK Cinema and Blitzkrieg Films, the film’s title will be unveiled on the occasion of Eid.

Along with Bhavana and Rahman, it also stars Binu Pappu, Drishya and Shebin Benson. Sujith Sarang is the cinematographer, and Kiran Das will handle the edits. Debutant Dabzee is the composer.

Bhavana, last seen in Ntikkakkakkoru Premondarnn, also has the Shaji Kailas directorial Hunt coming up. Meanwhile, Rahman is coming back to Malayalam four years after the release of Virus. He is currently awaiting the release of Ponniyin Selvan: 2, which has him in a pivotal role; it hits screens on April 28.

