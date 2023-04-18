Jis Joy’s next film with Asif Ali and Biju Menon begins

Home Entertainment Malayalam

This yet-to-be-titled film also stars Anusree, Reenu Mathews, Dileesh Pothan, Shanker Ramakrishnan, and Kottayam Nazer.

Biju Menon and Asif Ali's next has been announced.

By Express News Service

Director Jis Joy's new film with Biju Menon and Asif Ali went on floors on Monday in Thalassery. Scripted by debutants Anand Thevarkad and Sharath Perumbavoor, the film, according to the makers, is a mass investigative-thriller set in rural Malabar.

Thalassery, Wayanad, and Kasargod are the major locations.

This yet-to-be-titled film also stars Anusree, Reenu Mathews, Dileesh Pothan, Shanker Ramakrishnan, and Kottayam Nazer.

On the technical front, it has Sharan Velayudhan as the cinematographer and Sooraj ES as the editor.

Arun Narayan Productions and London Studios are jointly backing the project.

