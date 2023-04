By Online Desk

Noted Malayalam actor Mamukkoya has been hospitalised on Monday evening after collapsing at the venue of a football tournament in Malappuram district.

The actor inaugurated the Poongod Janakeeya Sevens Football Tournament at Wandoor. He collapsed during the inaugural event. He was rushed to a private hospital. He is under observation at the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital, reports said.

Mamukkoya's condition is reported to be stable.

More details are awaited.



