Saudi Vellakka director, producer to reteam

After the critically acclaimed Saudi Vellakka, director Tharun Moorthy is set to reunite with Urvashi Pictures for his next. Sandip Senan, who heads the banner, informed the same by sharing a photo taken with Tharun on social media. However, the makers didn’t divulge any other details regarding the upcoming film’s cast and crew.

Tharun made his debut in 2021 with Operation Java, which starred Balu Varghese, Lukman, Binu Pappu and Irshad as the leads. It’s a crime thriller centered around two engineering graduates who join the Kochi cyber cell as trainees.

The film was received well by both critics and commoners, and turned out to be a sleeper hit. Tharun’s sophomore film Saudi Vellakka, which was screened in the Indian Panorama section of the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

