Nivin Pauly’s 'Ramachandra Boss and Co' first look out

The first look of Nivin Pauly’s upcoming film Ramachandra Boss and Co is out. The poster has Nivin taking centre stage with his fellow cast members, Vinay Forrt, Jaffer Idukki, Vijilesh, Mamitha Baiju, Aarsha Chandini Baiju and Sreenath Babu in the background. Directed by Haneef Adeni, the film is a heist comedy set in the UAE.

Ramachandra Boss and Co marks Nivin’s second collaboration with the director after Mikhael. The upcoming film’s technical team includes Vishnu Thandassery as the cinematographer and Nishad Yusuf as the editor.

Rorschach-fame Midhun Mukundan is the composer for this film, produced by Listin Stephen’s Magic Frames and Nivin’s Pauly Jr Pictures.

Along with the first look, the makers also announced that the film will hit screens for Onam, thereby confirming a direct clash with Dulquer Salmaan’s King of Kotha and the multi-starrer RDX.

