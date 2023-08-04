'Kunjamminis Hospital' to hit screens on August 11

By Express News Service

Kunjamminis Hospital, the upcoming Malayalam film, clears censor formalities with a U certificate. Directed by debutant director Sanal V Devan, the film will hit screens on August 11.

Showcased as a horror comedy, the film’s trailer, which was released earlier, features an abandoned hospital undergoing restoration under the supervision of Nyla Usha’s character.

After the hospital is restored, the ghosts of the deceased who once roamed the building cause chaos. The trailer suggests that the film will delve into the past of these ghosts, who were previously associated with the hospital.

Kunjamminis Hospital stars Indrajith Sukumaran, Prakash Raj, Nyla Usha, Baburaj, and Sarayu in the lead roles. Harisree Ashokan, Binu Pappu, Biju Sopanam, James Eliya, Sudheer Paravoor, and Prashanth Alexander are also part of the cast.

Kunjamminis Hospital is scripted by Abhayakumar K and Anil Kurian, who earlier co-wrote Priyan Ottathilanu. The upcoming film, produced by Wow Cinemas, has cinematography by Ajay David Kachappilly, music by Ranjin Raj and edits done by Mansoor Muthukutty.

Kunjamminis Hospital, the upcoming Malayalam film, clears censor formalities with a U certificate. Directed by debutant director Sanal V Devan, the film will hit screens on August 11. Showcased as a horror comedy, the film’s trailer, which was released earlier, features an abandoned hospital undergoing restoration under the supervision of Nyla Usha’s character. After the hospital is restored, the ghosts of the deceased who once roamed the building cause chaos. The trailer suggests that the film will delve into the past of these ghosts, who were previously associated with the hospital.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Kunjamminis Hospital stars Indrajith Sukumaran, Prakash Raj, Nyla Usha, Baburaj, and Sarayu in the lead roles. Harisree Ashokan, Binu Pappu, Biju Sopanam, James Eliya, Sudheer Paravoor, and Prashanth Alexander are also part of the cast. Kunjamminis Hospital is scripted by Abhayakumar K and Anil Kurian, who earlier co-wrote Priyan Ottathilanu. The upcoming film, produced by Wow Cinemas, has cinematography by Ajay David Kachappilly, music by Ranjin Raj and edits done by Mansoor Muthukutty.