Hakkim Shah, Poornima and Priyamvada headline Shanavas K Bavakutty’s next

Shanavas K Bavakutty, who earlier made Kismat and Thottappan, is gearing up to start shooting for his next. Hakkim Shah, Poornima Indrajith and Priyamvada Krishnan will be playing the leads in the film, which is set to go on floors on Chingam 1 (August 17). It is produced by Saptha Tharang Creations Pvt Ltd and Vikramadithyan Cinema Company.

The upcoming film marks Raghunath Paleri’s return to scripting after a long gap. He scripted several popular films in the late 80s and 90s, which include My Dear Kuttichathan, Ponmuttayidunna Tharavu, Piravi, Meleparambil Aanveedu, Pingami and Vanaprastham. He last penned the Jayaram-starrer Madhuchandralekha.

Raghunath Paleri’s comeback film, helmed by Shanavas, is a rom-com with some thrills, confirmed the makers. Set in an urban backdrop, the film will revolve around the three principal characters, played by Hakkim, Poornima and Priyamvada. Shruti Ramachandran, Vijayaraghavan, Shammy Thilakan, Janardhanan, Ganapathi, Jaffer Idukki, Azeez Nedumangad, Manohari Joy and Unniraja also star in it. The film will have music by Hesham Abdul Wahab and cinematography by Eldhose Nirappel.

