Kunchacko Boban to reprise his 'Nna Thaan Case Kodu' character in first spin-off

Director Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval is currently helming Sureshinteyum Sumalathayudeyum Hridayahariyaya Pranayakatha (SSHP), a spin-off on the characters Suresh and Sumalatha from his acclaimed film, Nna Thaan Case Kodu (NTCK).

Rajesh Madhavan and Chithra, who played Sureshan and Sumalatha in NTCK, are playing the leads in the upcoming film. Kunchacko Boban, the lead actor of NTCK, is the latest to join the sets of SSHP. He is reprising the role of Kozhummal Rajeevan.

Ratheesh Balakrishna Poduval himself has written the screenplay for SSHP. Emmanuel Joseph and Ajith Thalapalli are the producers of the film, which is co-produced by Ratheesh, Jay K and Vivek Harshan. Sabin Ooralukandi is the cinematographer.

Sabin Uralikandy is the cinematographer and Akash Thomas is debuting as the editor. Music director Dawn Vincent, stunt choreographer Mafia Sasi and creative director Sudheesh Gopinathan of Madanolsavam-fame are also part of the team.

Notbaly, NTCK had won big at the recently announced Kerala State Film Awards. It bagged a total of seven awards, the most number won by a film. In the main categories, aside from winning Best Film with Popular and Aesthetic Value and Best Actor (Male, Special Jury Mention) for Kunchacko Boban, NTCK fetched a Best Original Screenplay for Ratheesh.

The film also won in other categories, such as Best Character Actor for PP Kunhikrishnan, Best Art Director for Jothish Sankar, Best Background Score for Dawn Vincent, and Best Sound Mixing for Vipin Nair.

