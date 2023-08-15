Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph's next film titled 'Neru'

By Express News Service

As reported earlier, the superhit combo of Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph is coming together for a new film produced by Aashirvad Cinemas.

The makers, on Saturday, announced its title as Neru.

Confirmed as a legal thriller, it is scripted by Jeethu and advocates Santhi Mayadevi, who had played a crucial role in the director’s Drishyam 2.

On the technical front, Jeethu has retained the same team from his last release, Kooman.

It includes cinematographer Satheesh Kurup, music director Vishnu Shyam and editor VS Vinayak.

Neru marks Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph’s fifth film together after the Drishyam films, 12th Man and the yet-to-be-released Ram. The duo have also confirmed the possibility of a third part in the Drishyam franchise.

Meanwhile, the superstar is busy shooting for Vrushabha, a big-scale multilingual film directed by Kannada’s Nanda Kishore & produced by Ekta Kapoor.

