First look of new Hotstar series 'Master Peace' out

The first look poster of Nithya Menen’s upcoming web series, Master Peace, was released online on Monday. Directed by Sreejith N, who is best known for Oru Thekkan Thallu Case, the upcoming series is produced by Mathew George. The series will be streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Billed to be a comedy-family entertainer, the upcoming series also stars Sharaf U Dheen, Renji Panicker, Maala Parvathi, Shanthi Krishna, and Asokan, among others.

Lately, mainstream streaming platforms have been showing an increasing interest in Malayalam content. Disney+ Hotstar recently launched their maiden Malayalam web series, Kerala Crime Files. The streamer’s upcoming lineup includes Nithin Renji Panicker’s Madhuvidhu, Najeem Koya’s 1000+ Babies, and debutant director Praveen Chandran’s yet-to-be-titled series starring Sunny Wayne and Nikhila Vimal.

Sonyliv also has a few web shows coming up, including the Saiju Kurup-starrer Jai Mahendran.

