Mohanlal’s Neru goes on floors 

We had earlier reported that actor Mohanlal, who was last seen making a cameo appearance in Rajinikanth’s Jailer, will be collaborating with director Jeethu Joseph for a film titled Neru.

The makers on Thursday took to social media to announce that the film has gone on floors on the occasion of Chingam 1.

Backed by Aashirvad Cinemas, the film is billed to be a legal thriller with a script by Jeethu along with advocate Santhi Mayadevi, who had played a crucial role in the director’s Drishyam 2.

We begin the shoot for "Neru" today on the auspicious occasion of the 1st of Chingam. Sharing a few stills from the Pooja with you all! Your prayers and blessings are much solicited.#Neru#JeethuJoseph @antonypbvr @aashirvadcine pic.twitter.com/twaejvapnp — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) August 17, 2023

On the technical front, Jeethu has retained the same team from his last release, Kooman. It includes cinematographer Satheesh Kurup, music director Vishnu Shyam and editor VS Vinayak.

Neru marks Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph’s fifth film together after the Drishyam films, 12th Man and the yet-to-be-released Ram.

