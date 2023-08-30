V K Prakash preps Beautiful sequel

By Express News Service

After 12 years since its theatrical release, the 2011 Malayalam film Beautiful, directed by V K Prakash, is getting a sequel. Anoop Menon, who wrote and starred in the original film alongside Jayasurya and Meghana Raj, announced on Sunday through his social media accounts that he would be collaborating with V K Prakash once again for Beautiful 2. However, he also confirmed that Jayasurya will not be a part of this project.

Backed by Badusha Productions and Yes Cinema Company, Beautiful 2 will bring back the same technicians who collaborated in the original, including cinematographer Jomon T. John, editor Mahesh Narayanan, and music composer Ratheesh Vegha, among others.

Taking to his Facebook, Anoop Menon wrote, “ Badusha Productions and Yes Cinema company announce Beautiful 2. Joining VKP and yours truly would be the same super talented technicians Jomon T John, Mahesh Narayanan, Ajay Mangad, Mridul Nair, Vinay Govind, Sajimon and Ratheesh Vega, who were part of Beautiful 1...however this time Jayasurya won’t be part of the cast, and he will be replaced by another suitable actor in accordance with the new story and script...shooting will commence in Vancouver by January 2024.” Further details about the cast are still to be known.

