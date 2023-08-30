Home Entertainment Malayalam

V K Prakash preps Beautiful sequel

Backed by Badusha Productions and Yes Cinema Company, Beautiful 2 will bring back the same technicians who collaborated in the original.

Published: 30th August 2023 10:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2023 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

'Beautiful 2'.

By Express News Service

After 12 years since its theatrical release, the 2011 Malayalam film Beautiful, directed by V K Prakash, is getting a sequel. Anoop Menon, who wrote and starred in the original film alongside Jayasurya and Meghana Raj, announced on Sunday through his social media accounts that he would be collaborating with V K Prakash once again for Beautiful 2. However, he also confirmed that Jayasurya will not be a part of this project.

Backed by Badusha Productions and Yes Cinema Company, Beautiful 2 will bring back the same technicians who collaborated in the original, including cinematographer Jomon T. John, editor Mahesh Narayanan, and music composer Ratheesh Vegha, among others. 

Taking to his Facebook, Anoop Menon wrote, “ Badusha Productions and Yes Cinema company announce Beautiful 2. Joining VKP and yours truly would be the same super talented technicians Jomon T John, Mahesh Narayanan, Ajay Mangad, Mridul Nair, Vinay Govind, Sajimon and Ratheesh Vega, who were part of Beautiful 1...however this time Jayasurya won’t be part of the cast, and he will be replaced by another suitable actor in accordance with the new story and script...shooting will commence in Vancouver by January 2024.” Further details about the cast are still to be known.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
FilmV K Prakash Beautiful 2 Anoop Menon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp