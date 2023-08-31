Home Entertainment Malayalam

'People still call me 'depression star' and it hurts', says 'RDX' actor Shane Nigam

"'RDX' demanded a lot from me physically, but I find it less tiring compared to an emotional role," the actor said.

Published: 31st August 2023 02:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2023 02:57 PM   |  A+A-

YouTube screengrab from the trailer of 'RDX' starring Malayalam actor Shane Nigam.

By Online Desk

Shane Nigam happens to be one of the most promising actors in Malayalam cinema right now. His latest release 'RDX' which is still running houseful across theatres appears to be his much-needed breakthrough. The 2023 action family drama toppled Dulquer Salman’s 'King of Kotha' and emerged as this year's Onam winner. 

The story of 'RDX' revolves around three brothers (Robert, Dony, and Xavier) who are forced to take things into their own hands when a minor feud from the past threatens to destroy their lives. 

In a recent interview with Film Companion South, Shane Nigam opened up about feeling emotionally drained after doing serious characters and how it becomes difficult for him to step out of the house and interact socially. "I think it is easier to play characters that demand physical effort. I have been playing serious characters, which takes a toll on my emotional health."

"'RDX' demanded a lot from me physically, but I find it less tiring compared to an emotional role," the actor added.

Shane Nigam also shared that negative reviews and labels like 'Depression Star' can be hurtful and make him question his hard work and sleepless nights.

The actor also mentioned that he does not believe in action films that lack a proper storyline. "'RDX' is an action film based on a story that will connect to the audience. There should be a 'why' factor in the story, as we all know that nothing happens without a reason," said the actor. 

He further added that action, fights, and music can only add value to a good story and script.

