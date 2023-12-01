Noted Malayalam actress R Subbalakshmi passes away

Home Entertainment Malayalam

Noted Malayalam actress R Subbalakshmi. (Photo | Twitter)

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Noted Malayalam actress R Subbalakshmi died at a private hospital here on Thursday night, film industry sources said.

She was 87.

Subbalakshmi, a Carnatic musician and a painter, was one of the distinguished supporting actresses in Malayalam cinema, often portraying grandmotherly roles with impressive delicacy and skill.

She was widely recognised for her roles in Malayalam movies, including popular films like Kalyanaraman (2002), Pandippada (2005), and Nandanam (2002).

The late actress leaves behind a lasting legacy, not only for her on-screen presence but also as the mother of Thara Kalyan, a fellow actress in Malayalam films.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Malayalam film actor Dileep condoled her demise.

