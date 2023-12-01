Prithviraj's 'Aadujeevitham' aims April 10, 2024 release

Home Entertainment Malayalam

Aadujeevitham (The Goat Life) follows the true story of the life of a young man, Najeeb, who, in the early 90s, migrates from the lush green shores of Kerala in search of fortunes in a land abroad.

Actor Prithviraj in Aadujeevitham (The Goat Life)

By Express News Service

After a long wait, the highly anticipated film Aadujeevitham (The Goat Life), starring Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role, finally has a release date. The film’s makers announced on Thursday that it will be released on April 10, 2024.

Directed by Blessy, Aadujeevitham is an adaptation of a 2008 Malayalam novel of the same name authored by Benyamin. It follows the true story of the life of a young man, Najeeb, who, in the early 90s, migrates from the lush green shores of Kerala in search of fortunes in a land abroad.

Speaking about the film, which is made for a global audience, director Blessy said, “The greatest challenge in front of me was that The Goat Life is a subject with universal appeal, and I would have to stay truthful to its narrative style. The novel is based on some real incidents and I want to captivate the viewers with each moment that something as unbelievable happened to someone. Truth has never been so much stranger than fiction. The scale of the movie demands to be felt within the confines of a theatre, and we are excited to bring this magnum opus to audiences around the world.”

The film also features Hollywood actor Jimmy Jean-Louis, Amala Paul, K.R.Gokul, and renowned Arab actors Talib al Balushi and RikAby in pivotal roles.

The Goat Life boasts music direction and sound design by Academy Award winners A.R. Rahman and Resul Pookkutty, respectively. The film features Sunil KS as the cinematographer and Sreekar Prasad as the editor.

