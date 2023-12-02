Home Entertainment Malayalam

Suresh Gopi- Biju Menon starrer 'Garudan' gets OTT premiere 

The film hit theatres on November 3 and opened to positive reviews. This legal thriller is directed by debutant Arun Varma.

Poster of Garudan, starring Suresh Gopi and Biju Menon in the lead roles.

By Express News Service

Garudan, starring Suresh Gopi and Biju Menon in the lead roles, is now available to stream on Prime Video. The film hit theatres on November 3 and opened to positive reviews. 

Garudan, directed by debutant Arun Varma, is a legal thriller. It is scripted by Midhun Manuel Thomas based on Jinesh M's story. While the film majorly revolves around the characters played by Biju Menon and Suresh Gopi, the cast also includes Abhirami, Thalaivasal Vijay, Jagadish, Dileesh Pothan, Major Ravi, Nishant Sagar, Ranjini, and Malavika. 

The film produced by Listin Stephen's Magic Frames has Ajay David Kachappilly serve as the cinematographer and Jakes Bejoy handling the music.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

