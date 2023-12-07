Amy Winehouse biopic 'Back to Black' to release on April 12, 2024

By Express News Service

We had earlier reported that actor Marisa Abela will be portraying Amy Winehouse in the late singer’s biopic 'Back to Black'. The makers have now announced that the film will hit the theatres on April 12, 2024, while dropping a new still from the film.

Actors Jack O’Connell, Eddie Marsan, and Lesley Manville have also joined the cast of the film. The film is directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson backed by Focus Features, Monumental Pictures, and Studio Canal. With a screenplay by Matt Greenhalgh, it is executive produced by Nicky Kentish-Barnes, Ron Halpern, and Joe Naftalin.

'Back to Black' will concentrate on Amy’s creative journey in the field of music, her rise to stardom, and the emotions the late singer felt through the glitz and glamour she traveled through. In the upcoming film, Jack will be portraying Black Fielder-Civil who was married to Amy from 2007 to 2009. Amy and Blake’s marriage fell apart in two years due to their turmoiled relationship which was hampered by substance abuse and violence.

