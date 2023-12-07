Teaser of Mohanlal's 'Malaikottai Vaaliban' piques curiosity 

By Express News Service

The makers of the upcoming Malayalam film Malaikottai Vaaliban, starring Mohanlal in the lead role, released the film's teaser on Wednesday. The film, which is one of the most ambitious projects in Mohanlal's career, is helmed by a well-known director, Lijo Jose Pellissery. And it also marks the duo's first collaboration together.

It was earlier reported that in the film, Mohanlal will be playing the role of a wrestler from the pre-Independence era. The teaser doesn't reveal much, but Mohanlal's character is shown sitting in sand territory wearing red clothing and says, "Sight is the only truth. All unseen is a lie. Everything you have known yet is bluff. That which shall unfold now is the truth." Although the teaser doesn't convey a lot, It builds intrigue and curiosity to know what the film has in store.

Malaikottai Vaaliban also stars Manikandan Achari, Danish Sait, Hareesh Peradi, and Sonalee Kulkarni, among others.

PS Rafique penned the screenplay. The film sees Lijo reuniting with Churuli cinematographer Madhu Neelakandan, editor Deepu Joseph, and composer Prashant Pillai.

The film will be released in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi on January 25, 2024.

(This story originally appeared on cinemaexpress.com)

