Abhishek Banerjee’s 'Stolen' heads to IFFK  

The upcoming Stolen, which stars Abhishek Banerjee in the lead, is now heading to 28th edition of the International Film Festival of Kerala after making waves at the Venice Film festival 2023. It will be showcased in the ‘Festival Kaleidoscope’ section at the festival.

The International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) is organised and hosted by Kerala State Chalachitra Academy on behalf of the Department of Cultural Affairs Kerala. This year, the film festival is scheduled to be held from December 8 to December 15. 

Stolen will be premiered at the festival on December 9, December 11 and December 13. Stolen narrates the tale of a five-month-old baby being abducted from her mother, and this incident draws the attention of brothers Gautam and Raman, leading them to face various challenges that test their relationships and convictions.

Helmed by writer-director Karan Tejpal, the film is backed by Gaurav Dhingra founder of Jungle Book Studio serving as the producer and writer on the film. It also features Shubham and Mia Maelzer in key roles.

