Prithviraj dubs for all five versions of 'Salaar'

By Express News Service

The much-hyped film Salaar, starring Prithviraj and Prabhas in the lead roles, is gearing up for a release on December 22 in five languages, including Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam. Prithviraj, who plays the character Varadharaja Mannaar, has lent his voice in all five languages for the role.

The actor took to his social media handles and penned a note after completing the film’s final dubbing corrections.

“Salaar, final dubbing corrections are done. I have had the privilege of lending my own voice to all my characters across various languages I’ve worked in over the years. I have even dubbed for some of my characters in multiple languages. But to be dubbed for the same character in the same film in 5 different languages is a first for me. Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Hindi and of course Malayalam. And what a film to do it for.”

Directed by Prasanth Neel and produced by Hombale Films, the film also stars Shruti Haasan, Sriya Reddy, Jagapathi Babu, Madhu Guruswamy, Ramachandra Raju, Garuda Ram and Tinnu Anand, among others.

Ravi Basrur has composed the film’s music, with cinematography by Bhuvan Gowda, and editing by Ujwal Kulkarni.

