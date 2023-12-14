Arjun Das joins Mammootty’s 'Turbo'

By Express News Service

The cast of Mammootty’s ongoing film Turbo is getting bigger by the day. After Telugu actor Sunil and Kannada actor-filmmaker Raj B Shetty’s addition, latest to join the team is Tamil actor Arjun Das. Turbo will mark the Kaithi actor’s Malayalam debut.

Turbo, an action-heavy film, is directed by Vysakh and scripted by Midhun Manuel Thomas. It has Vishnu Sarma as the cinematographer, while music and editing are handled by Justin Varghese and Shameer Muhammed, respectively.

The film will be distributed by Dulquer Salmaan’s production house, Wayfarer Films. Arjun Das, last seen in the Tamil film Aneethi alongside Dushara Vijayan, is also part of the Pawan Kalyan-starrer Telugu film OG.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

The cast of Mammootty’s ongoing film Turbo is getting bigger by the day. After Telugu actor Sunil and Kannada actor-filmmaker Raj B Shetty’s addition, latest to join the team is Tamil actor Arjun Das. Turbo will mark the Kaithi actor’s Malayalam debut. Turbo, an action-heavy film, is directed by Vysakh and scripted by Midhun Manuel Thomas. It has Vishnu Sarma as the cinematographer, while music and editing are handled by Justin Varghese and Shameer Muhammed, respectively. The film will be distributed by Dulquer Salmaan’s production house, Wayfarer Films. Arjun Das, last seen in the Tamil film Aneethi alongside Dushara Vijayan, is also part of the Pawan Kalyan-starrer Telugu film OG.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp